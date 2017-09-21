Harare bodybuilding contest returns

The Harare bodybuilding provincial championship returns to the calendar after a five-year hiatus, with the contest set for September 30 at Empire Gym in the capital.

By Freeman Makopa

National Federation of Zimbabwe Bodybuilding and Fitness development secretary, Keith Chirimanzi yesterday said the association had struggled to host the competition due to financial challenges, but this year, it was

back.

“We have not been able to run the Harare provincial championship since 2012, which means it has been away for five years now,” he said.

“Financially, we were not doing well in terms of getting sponsorship for the event, which groomed some of the best bodybuilders in Zimbabwe.”

Chirimanzi said the association was on a drive to revive the contest.

“I was given the mandate to see through this project by the national president, Kenny Murugweni. We are reviving the Harare provincial championship,” he said.

“This year’s edition will be a small event, something to just announce our return on the calendar and we are complementing the national developmental strategy of having a show in all the active provinces.”

Chirimanzi said contestants would battle it out in 19 categories, which include two for ladies.

There will be one line-up of bodybuilding for seniors, a junior category for dy-building, teen fitness as well as ladies bikini.

“We have prepared well and are still running around to secure more sponsorship, but we have managed to secure the venue, trophies, medals and some training vouchers from reputable gyms,” Chirimanzi said.

“We are, however, still looking for and hopeful that cash prize sponsorship will materialise from a corporate sponsor we are still talking to. We welcome any willing sponsors to come and assist us.”

The contest will act as a warm-up show to the premier national event, which is Mr Zim, scheduled for October 21 at 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale in the capital.

Most Harare-based athletes, some who contested in the Marume Classic, have confirmed participation, including Tinotenda Gumbo, Blessing Nyampimbi and Ashley Dube.

Patson Chatedzuka won the main title in the bodybuilding section the last time it was held.