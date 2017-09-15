Gukurahundi victims urged to make use of free registration exercise

THE main opposition MDC-T has urged families of Gukurahundi victims to take advantage of the ongoing free birth and death registration exercise spearheaded by Registrar-General Tobaiwa Mudede’s office to secure identification documents.

BY Everson Mushava

“Government has been forced to agree to issue national identity cards and birth certificates for free,” MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora said yesterday.

“However, this is for a period of 90 days.

“We urge all people, especially the so-called aliens to take advantage of this to get full documentation to enable them to register to vote.

“We also urge our people in Matabeleland, who were especially affected by Gukurahundi, to use this opportunity as well.”

Some people in Matabeleland and Midlands regions that were heavily affected by Gukurahundi have no identity documents after their parents were killed by the North Korean-trained 5th Brigade unleashed by government under the guise of thwarting a PF-Zapu insurgency.

Several non-governmental organisations have been battling to help people in Matabeleland, who do not have identity documents with little success.

Most of the victims have not been able to go to school and secure jobs.

Mwonzora said his party would make sure alleged Zanu PF attempts to rig the forthcoming elections using the biometric voter registration (BVR) process that was rolled out yesterday would be resisted.

“We are now in a battle to make sure that the attempts by the government to cheat in the BVR process are stopped,” he said.