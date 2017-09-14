Fungisai’s stage attire sparks controversy

GOSPEL musician Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave has lashed out at people whom she labelled “cyber bullies” who were unhappy with her dressing, saying they were ignorant about stage attire.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

This is not the first time the musician has been caught up in a social media storm as previously she had her images photoshopped and distributed on social media networks.

Zvakavapano-Mashavave told NewsDay yesterday that she was “a simple, natural artiste”, but it appeared that many people who followed her on social media did not appreciate her clothing tastes.

“This cyber bullying is my worst experience and I am tired of being torn apart. People must know that artistes are not what they are on stage, as they dress up for an act on stage depending on one’s artistic nature. I don’t see anything wrong with my stage costumes as they are unique to me since a costume is a piece of art along with the performance and it is what you are on stage, not offstage,” she said.

The musician said there was nothing wrong with her stage outfits, which she described as expensive.

“There is nothing wrong with all my stage looks, as they are my performing costumes. The costume keeps the audience’s minds busy. It is in itself part of the entertainment. It’s not the ordinary everyday kind of thing people see me wearing on the streets. I know how a gladiator is put on by the general public, but I will always twist the ordinary for the art,” she said.

Zvakavapano-Mashavave said she was proud that the way she composed her songs was the same approach she used for her stage costumes.

“People who find me worth discussing, murdering my every innovative dream through the social media, can only strengthen this woman and her creative traits,” she said.

Zvakavapano-Mashavave said the way she put her act together was unique and she would not be forced to change by the negative remarks.

“It has been 17 solid years still going strong. I put up the songs, the choreography and costumes, including my backings’ according to my artistic imagination which is unique to me so I will not have social media disses take it away from me, I was born holding the creative gift tight and I won’t let it go,” she said.