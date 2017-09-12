Musakwa acquitted of threatening to shoot neighbour

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

GOSPEL musician and Zanu PF activist Elias Musakwa has been acquitted on a charge of threatening to shoot his neighbour.

Musakwa was exonerated last Friday by Harare magistrate Barbara Mateko who dismissed the complainant Kennedy Mudukuti’s evidence as incoherent.

Mudukuti had claimed that sometime in September last year, Musakwa pointed a firearm at him following a row emanating from the politician-cum-musician’s noisy musical instruments.

The magistrate also said relying on Mudukuti’s evidence alone would be a miscarriage of justice.

“There were no recorded statements from other witnesses who saw the confrontation and it will be a miscarriage of justice to convict the accused basing on the complainant’s evidence,” Mateko said.

Musakwa’s lawyer Purity Chikangaise told the court that all the functions at Musakwa’s house were cleared by the police, adding the complainant had disturbed the functions more than five times.