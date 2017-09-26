Defiant Lacoste strikes again in Masvingo

VICE-PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s allies in the Zanu PF Masvingo provincial executive reportedly booted out four executives believed to be sympathetic to the G40 faction, as factionalism continues to rock the province.

By Everson Mushava

The axed members — who include deputy provincial secretary for gender Mutero Masanganise, who lost to Ezra Chadzamira for the provincial chairmanship early this year, Gutu North MP, Ticharwa Madondo, a Muzoroza, who is the Chivi South

constituency co-ordinator, and a Mazorodze, who is the provincial deputy commissar — were accused of absconding provincial executive meetings, among other allegations.

Provincial vice-chairperson, Amasa Nenjana was reassigned to the lesser influential position of secretary for security to pave way for Ailess Baloyi, a suspected Mnangagwa loyalist.

Baloyi, prior to his elevation to the second most powerful position in the province, was secretary for administration, a position which was given to Brian Munyoro, also a Mnangagwa loyalist, who leapfrogged from the youth wing, where he served as commissar to become the third most powerful man in the province.

Munyoro was among Zanu PF youths who chased away provincial commissar Jeppy Jaboon and other members linked to G40 at the late heroine, Shuvai Mahofa’s funeral wake last month, accusing them of bringing poison to finish off Team Lacoste members.

The restructuring was done at a provincial executive meeting held on Sunday at a primary school and chaired by Chadzamira.

Chadzamira was not answering his phone yesterday, but Nenjana, who was the acting chairperson for Masvingo until early this year, confirmed his reassignment.

“I asked Chadzamira why they were reassigning me. He failed to provide an answer,” he said.

Nenjana described the meeting as factional, claiming he was being victimised for refusing to support Team Lacoste, when he was approached by Chadzamira in 2015 before a provincial inter-conference meeting.

Masanganise said he was not aware of the development, as he was not invited to the meeting.

President Robert Mugabe early this month, while addressing party supporters in Bindura, described Masvingo as a problematic province that needed reorganisation.

The Sunday meeting was not the first they have reshuffled the provincial executive.

The first attempt to relegate Jaboon to secretary for the welfare of the disabled in 2016 was reversed by the party leadership.