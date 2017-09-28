Caps United hand Dynamos advantage

CHICKEN INN missed the chance to go top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after they were beaten by Caps United at the National Sports Stadium last night.



BY HENRY MHARA

CAPS UNITED………….. (0) 1

CHICKEN INN………….. 0

It was the third time that the Green Machine played party poppers having already beaten other title contenders, Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The champions play FC Platinum next, another team fighting for the championship. It was Dominic Chungwa once again, who hammered the blow, squeezing in an 82nd minute goal, to spark celebrations by his and Dynamos fans.

Caps United coach, Lloyd Chitembwe and his opposite Rahman Gumbo refused to address the media after the match, their actions will certainly attract sanctions from the Premier Soccer League. With the win, Caps are now on 41 points, just 11 behind leaders Dynamos who face Shabanie this afternoon.

Chicken Inn, they are now on fourth position.

Chicken Inn, who started knowing a win would propel them to the summit of the league, had few chances in a dull first half, Passmore Bernard hitting the upright after Caps United goalkeeper, Prosper Chigumba had fumbled a corner kick in the seventh minute.

Three minutes later, Kudakwashe Gurure’s shot bounced off the cross bar as the visitors looked for a breakthrough, which wouldn’t materialise.

The rest of the half degenerated into a boring affair, with the two sides playing ping pong football.

Caps had the first real chance after the break, which substitute Ibrasim Chidiebere wasted, the Nigerian heading straight at the keeper with a weak effort.

Caps forward, Chungwa failed to beat goalkeeper, Elvis Chipezeze in a one on one situation, his shot blocked.

The resultant corner kick was cleared off the line.

Chicken Inn were struggling to deal with set pieces, and after they had cleared the ball off the line for the second time from a corner, the breakthrough eventually came.

A long throw by Hardlife Zvirekwi into the box was flicked on to the path of Chungwa, who produced a sharp turn to fire through the legs of defenders.

The goal was celebrated by both Caps United and Dynamos supporters, who for obvious reasons, came together for an unusual friendship.

Teams

Caps United: P Chigumba, S Makatuka, K Nyamupfukudza, V Musarurwa, G Goriati, D Chafa, M Muchenje, H Zvirekwi, P Bhamusi (C Machisi, 90′), J Zhuwawu (A Chidiebere, 49′), D Chungwa (C Kamhapa, 84′)

Chicken Inn: E Chipezeze, P Bernard, D Lunga, G Goddard, C Matawu, P Madhazi, C Samakweri, K Gurure (O Tarumbwa, 54′), D Nyandoro (I Lawe, 81′), C Dhuwa (B Juru, 62′)