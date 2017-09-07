‘Embrace MDC Alliance, raise objections later’

THE recently-launched MDC Alliance risks giving Zanu PF an easy victory in next year’s elections if opposition parties in the coalition deal fail to urgently address internal fissures centred around sharing of seats and other teething problems threatening to derail the project, political analysts have warned.

BY SILAS NKALA

In separate interviews yesterday, the analysts urged disgruntled MDC-T and People’s Democratic Party officials, who have raised objections over their parties’ involvement in the MDC Alliance, to shelve their reservations for now and embrace the coalition pact and avoid playing into Zanu PF’s divisive hands.

Shalom Project leader, Anglistone Sibanda said the divisions in the opposition camp were likely to work in Zanu PF’s favour.

“It is a very sad and unfortunate development that the so-called leaders choose to divide the people and, worse still, use a tribal card at the expense of nation building,” he said.

“The development will once again abort the people’s struggles and perpetuate the status quo.

“Those using a tribal card are, in fact, working to perpetuate the rule by Zanu PF, the party that is mother and father to the ‘tribalistic’ state that we are in, while trying to secure top posts for themselves at the expense of poor and suffering masses.”

Political analyst, Pedzisai Ruhanya urged MDC-T vice-president, Thokozani Khupe and president, Morgan Tsvangirai to meet urgently and resolve their differences to avoid the collapse of the MDC Alliance.

“Is Khupe making outrageous demands? A huge no! She is right.

“Is Tsvangirai wrong to insist that the coalition alliance should proceed? An unequivocal no.

“Should Tsvangirai meet his VP? A big and unequivocal yes.

“So what is the problem?” he asked rhetorically.

“The fundamental issue is internal cohesion and exhaustion of internal democratic processes and managing differences and various disparate interests.

“Tsvangirai should be magnanimous, as a leader, to meet his deputy outside of bootlickers and bogus advisers and address her fears; interests and concerns and when that happens Khupe will embrace the coalition and move on.

“Manage differences. Don’t muzzle her.”

Habakkuk Trust director, Dumisani Nkomo said the best option for Zimbabwe is a coalition based on principles and values not individuals.

“Such a coalition should include other parties such as PDP, Zapu and others,” he said.

This Constitution leader, Abigale Mupambi said unity of purpose was key if the opposition is to win elections against Zanu PF.

“It was not strategic to have people, particularly the leadership, seemingly fighting over positions before crossing river Jordan,” she said, using a biblical allegory.

“The children of Israel had to focus on strategy of crossing river Jordan when they reached the river like the situation we have now, they never focused on fighting over Canaan positions and leaders here must do likewise.”

War veteran, Max Mnkandla said for the benefit of voters and the nation, people must forget all their parties and focus on saving the nation.

“There is a query of why there is all this mistrust the opposition parties,” he said.

“It is because of positions, especially with the MDC-T and PDP. Some of these small parties do not need to sign documents to be in the coalition.”

The call comes as some top-ranking MDC-T and PDP officials in Matabeleland have distanced themselves from MDC Alliance, accusing their leaders in Harare of unilaterally signing the deal to serve their political interests.

Khupe, MDC-T national chairman, Lovemore Moyo and party organising secretary, Abednico Bhebhe declined to be part of the deal, accusing Tsvangirai of attempting to railroad all members to accept it.

PDP secretary-general, Gorden Moyo and deputy spokesperson, George Mkhwanazi have also distanced themselves from the coalition deal, saying party leader, Tendai Biti signed the pact without consulting his entire executive.