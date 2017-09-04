Zvirikuzhe launches fifth album

GOSPEL fans were treated to a five-star fiesta at the launch of Rumbi Zvirikuzhe’s fifth album Kwajeka on Saturday at Kingdom Life Church in Harare.

BY ALBERT MASAKA

On the latest album in which Zvirikuzhe collaborated with Olinda Marowa, Flem B, Ngoni Alpha Gatsi and her sister, Dorcas, she offers a message of faith, hope and love to comfort people that no matter the trials and tribulations they go through, Jesus is the light in times of darkness.

The launch was graced by some of the country’s top gospel musicians, among them Olinda Marowa, who came to support her colleague in the industry, as she also later performed at the event.

Scores of fans, who attended the colourful family event, were treated to free food and live music as Zvirikuzhe played some of the tracks from her latest offering, much to the delight of the guests.

The album was produced by Gibson Makumbe’s Voice of Thunder Studios The event’s main sponsor women’s rights organisation, Shamwari Yemwanasikana’s, founder, Eukenia Chifamba lauded Zvirikuzhe for standing out as a perfect role model for women in Zimbabwe and for her unwavering support when their organisation was at its infancy.

“We have chosen to sponsor this launch because when we started our organisation in 2014 Rumbi is one of the women, who were first to support the Women as Role Models programme in support of our fight for the rights of women,” she said.

Marowa, who once worked with Zvirikuzhe as a backing vocalist, heaped praise at her colleague describing her as an inspiration to her.

“When we were working together with Kudzie, she showed us that she was determined and focused and I learnt a lot from her.

She is not going back. I thank God that Kwajeka. You are an icon not only in Zimbabwe, but the whole world,” she said.

Zvirikuzhe has remained as one of the serious contenders in the gospel genre after her grand entrance into the arena with two hits — Uya Mweya Mutsvene and Mweya Nenyama.

Her previous albums are Mwari Inhare, Tenzi Chirambakusakara, Restoration and Mutsawashe — and two DVDs — Mutsawashe and Tenzi Chirambakusakara.