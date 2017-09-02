Self-proclaimed Ndebele King arrested

POLICE yesterday arrested self-proclaimed Ndebele King, Stanley Raphael Khumalo on yet-to-be-known charges.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

Khumalo — also known as Mzilikazi II — declared himself as the new Ndebele King recently, and unveiled a new Mthwakazi flag before announcing September 12 as the day of his coronation.

He was picked up by Law and Order police officers from his Paddonhurst home at midday yesterday, and detained at Bulawayo Central police station.

The police officers reportedly ransacked his house, and took with them several documents linked to his Mthwakazi restoration agenda.

Khumalo’s spokesperson, Greater Sibanda confirmed the development in an interview yesterday.

“We are going ahead with the September 12 coronation. We are not intimidated by his arrest. The Law and Order section officers arrested him at around 12:30pm and took him to Bulawayo Central police station.

“He is still being questioned about the Mthwakazi restoration agenda. The police officers had an arrest warrant, searched his house and took with them several documents,” he said.

Police spokesperson, Inspector Precious Simango was not available for comment.

Khumalo’s actions to declare himself the Ndebele King have divided opinion in Matabeleland, with secessionists supporting him while the Khumalo clan dismisses him, as an imposter.

The Khumalo clan has said there is an agreed successor. Lobengula was the last king after a British Pioneer Column led by Cecil John Rhodes destroyed the Ndebele Kingdom in 1893.

Rural Development, promotion and Preservation of National Culture and Heritage minister, Abednigo Ncube was quoted in State media threatening Khumalo with arrest, saying his actions were treasonous.