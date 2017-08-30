Zimra tightens noose on tax evaders

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) is making strides to increase tax evasion penalties to punish tax evaders, amid revelations the taxman is currently collecting 30% of the prospective tax revenue.
BY FIDELITY MHLANGA
Zimra board chairperson Willia Bonyongwe yesterday told delegates at the EY tax seminar that there were efforts to increase tax penalties for tax evasion as a result of failure by businesses to pay tax.
“We are working in the next budget to increase the penalty for evasion like I said some people have got fiscal gadgets which they are not using. The majority of people if you go to Borrowdale Village, Harare’s central business district, Arundel, and Westgate you find that a lot of people are not fiscalised. They don’t have anything which they are sending to Zimra and that is where you find instances where our officers approach them for bribes or things like that,” Bonyongwe said.
Failure to acquire and install fiscal devices attracts penalties of $25 per point-of-sale and for each day that the VAT registered operator remains in default.
She added that the taxman was making strides to expand the tax revenue base by reaching out to every business in the country to pay tax.
“People in Zimbabwe generally don’t pay tax. I would like to believe that what we collect is probably at most 30% and that is a pity because we cannot reduce the level and rate of tax. What we are trying to do is to reach out to everybody big and small to make sure that we actually have a certain level of compliance,” she said.
This comes after Zimra’s annual gross collections amounted to $3,462 billion last year.
Using the above figure as a benchmark it, therefore, means the taxman is supposed to collect $11,5 billion annually.
“We believe that we are just collecting the tip of an iceberg and the whole iceberg is under and we are collecting the tip and I think if we could collect even double on what we are doing now the service delivery will be much better,” she added.
The Zimra chairperson said government was heavily relying on revenue obtained through taxation, urging people to comply voluntarily.
“This leaves a burden on a fiscal policy and on taxation. I think and am not sure about the figure, but my own estimation is that over 80% of the revenues of government right now are coming from taxation and that means it becomes a very important part than normal in the development of our country and in the ability of the government to actually provide adequate service delivery,” she said.
Bonyongwe said there was need to enforce stiffer penalties on tax evasion to ensure maximum tax collection in order to sustain the economy.
She said after the rolling out fiscal gadgets, management was pursuing a new virtual system to connect companies and Zimra.
“I am told by management that they are pursuing a virtual system which does not require a gadget or much money and as a board we are excited by that we think it will revolutionise the collection of taxes in the sense that we are able to collect more. Some people were waiting for gadgets but with the virtual system there is no need to wait,” she said.
mutodi usazore mazimbabweans nyaya yako pedza wega tanga tisipo muchipumhana urayi ibvapo
This is crazy , they want to collect tax from a dead economy , ask Zanu PF were the 2,2 million jobs were the taxman is suppose to collect taxes are . Zanu PF government ministers and their relatives are the ones who are running those organisations evading taxes , so this Bonyongwe must zip up and stop pretending as if she is smart. They have taken over everything even on their properties they are not paying rates and for Zesa . They want to leave a luxury life but don’t want to pay the taxes, also Bonyongwe must know that the tax band and duty rates they are charging are to high looking in this current economy melt down which was caused by Zanu PF. They are not even shy that the economy is recovering , who caused to the current situation . sick
? ZANU PUT IN YOUR POCKET & FORGET EVERYTHING
SISI MUSQUINI BWANA
And once you collect the tax money, what do you do with it? Yeah I thought so, absolutely nothing but buying luxury cars and lining pockets of a select few as the economy sinks further in to an abyss, causing a shrinkage of the tax base and burdening a few businesses who are struggling in a ridiculous economic environment. The reason these fools don’t understand why tax is widely evaded is because the economy is in crisis, tax money is wasted and there is basically no money as we are currently an unproductive country that is highly informalised. They need to get their heads out the sand and smell rot in the country
@Rozvi state,,you are right they buy luxury cars and homes and on top large sums monthly.willia bonyongwe meaning wife to hapiton bonyongwe?then if so its Zimbabwe pvt ltd.pazvichapera muchachemawo chete
This government wont allow opposition parties, peaceful demonstrations against a corrupt and thieving government, stand up the people of Zimbabwe and boycott paying any tax to these thieves who haver destroyed so much.
Is ZIMRA aware that there is no longer any normal business and normal employment in Zimbabwe. They have a problem because after work they drive north going home. They should take time and walk the streets of Harare after 5 and see for themselves why their tax base has shrunk. The abnormal situation which has been made by the ruling party makes it difficult for normal business to operate so how do they realise that they are being shortchanged of tax revenue when the base is not there in the first place.
Bonyongwe there is nothing called virtual without physical. There has to be something physical for you to create a virtual. Shame.
Mai iyi inonzi bonyongwe inofanirwa kubva pachigaro, haizive zvainoita….instead of focusing on how to help and support businesses so that they produce more ….you just busy thinking of penalising and penalising more, u just think of punishing people vagara vakutotambura zvavo vasina chinhu…..
Have incentives for companies
Create facilities where y can bring in rawmaterials pay duty later
That’s what you should be busy doing crafting policies like that,instead of bring busy penalising us…..I am vying for your post
