6 armed robbers nabbed after $55 000 heist

Six suspected armed robbers yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing allegations of robbing a businessman of $55 000.
BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE
The accused – Liberty Mupamhanga (23), Aaron Nyamajiwa (31), Munyaradzi Chikakarara (36), Vincent Kondo (40), Adam Kapalasa (48) and Taurai Dzingai (age not given) – were not asked to plead when they appeared before provincial magistrate, Elisha Singano, who remanded them in custody to August 22.
It is the State’s case that on July 25 this year, the accused together with their alleged accomplices – Prince Makodza, a Godfrey, Sydon Chipanga, Gerald Mpandare and a Diva – who are still at large, armed themselves with machetes and iron bars and stormed Roy Gonyora’s company, Blue Circle (Pvt) Ltd, with the intention to commit robbery.
On entering the premises in the Willowvale industrial area, the accused confronted a security guard, stabbed him once and tied his legs and hands together and proceeded to ransack the cashier’s office, where they got away with a cash safe containing $7 000.
Classifieds.co.zw
They then broke into Gonyora’s office and stole $48 000 and ignition keys for a Toyota Hilux truck onto which they loaded their loot and drove off.
The guard later managed to untie himself and called Gonyora, who then reported the robbery at Glen Norah Police Station.
On August 6, one of the accused, Chikakarara, was arrested over a separate robbery case. Chikakarara then implicated Mupamhanga, Nyamajiwa, Kondo, Kapalasa and Dzingai as his accomplices, leading to their arrest.
Gonyora’s cash box was recovered in Kuwadzana with $4 585 in it. The six are also facing similar charges in Kwekwe and are expected to appear in court soon.
Meanwhile, Mupamhanga was also implicated in another unlawful entry case together with Leyo Robson (40) involving $42 226.
Robson was remanded in custody to August 22 pending finalisation of investigations.
Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.
