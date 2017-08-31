MSU suspends lectures over Mugabe rally

THE Midlands State University (MSU) has reportedly suspended lectures on Friday to enable all students and lecturers to attend President Robert Mugabe interface rally in Gweru.

BY Stephen Chadenga

Mugabe is expected to address Zanu PF supporters at the Mkoba open space behind Mkoba Teachers’ College, where at least 120 000 people are expected to converge.

Although MSU spokesperson, Mirirai Mawere had not responded to questions emailed to her at the time of going to print last night, disgruntled students claimed they had been advised by their lecturers not to report to the campus, but head to the venue of the rally on Friday.

“We were told today (Wednesday) by our lecturer that Friday’s lessons had been suspended,” a student, who declined to be named, said.

A lecturer, who also requested anonymity, said they had also been advised by university authorities that Friday lessons would be not be held because of the rally.

Last month, schools in Masvingo were forced to suspend learning activities ahead of Mugabe’s visit to the city.

The ruling party usually forces business operations to shut down whenever the Zanu PF leader has a rally in that locale.

Zanu PF Midlands provincial executive has mobilised 100 buses, 64 lorries, 20 kombis and trains to ferry people to the rally, where hordes of medical professionals have been put on standby to attend to medical emergencies.