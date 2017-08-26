FC Platinum take aim at woeful Rhinos

FC PLATINUM coach Norman Mapeza is determined to pile more misery on troubled Black Rhinos when the two sides meet in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Mandava this afternoon.

BY MUKUDZEI CHINGWERE

Earlier in the season Rhinos looked like a team that would sustain a title challenge, but they have since fizzled out and have been sliding down the table.

Their defeat to Caps United on Wednesday was their sixth loss on the trot and they are desperate to arrest the slide.

In the opening half of the season the two played a goalless draw in the capital and the miners will be hoping to use territorial advantage to collect all three points.

The platinum miners come into this fixture on the back of an away win against Triangle over the weekend.

Mapeza told a Press briefing in Zvishavane yesterday that his side will be looking to capitalise on the woes currently bedevilling the army side.

“It is a massive game for us. The guys did well away to beat Triangle after the Caps United loss. Black Rhinos have not had a good start this second half of the season, (but) it is a game we are taking very seriously. You know as coaches we always talk. When you are not doing well you always want to find a start. We do not want them to find a start on us. We will work hard to continue from where we left against Triangle,” Mapeza said.

The miners are three points behind leaders Chicken Inn and a win today will help them maintain a heavy presence in the title matrix.

The army side is now far from the title equation as they are now a distant 14 points behind the leaders.