Gospel musician courts Tuku

GOSPEL musician Tatenda Mahachi has finally struck the right chord after successfully wooing music superstar, Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi, to lend his trademark gravel voice and melody on the former’s new single, Ndisiye.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

The song, whose video was launched yesterday at Ster Kinekor, Eastgate, has already started causing waves on local radio. It was produced by MacDonald “MacDee” Chidavaenzi of Eternity Studios.

Mahachi told NewsDay that he was basking in the glory that comes with rubbing shoulders with Tuku.

“I am so honoured to have had this opportunity. He [Tuku] has been a father to me and I have learnt a lot from him. He showed commitment more than anyone would expect. In fact, he was more interested in the song than me,” he said.

Mahachi’s latest release, whose title loosely translates to “leave me alone”, was an instructive command to the devil — who is believed in the Christian faith to be the source of all problems including poverty — to take his hands of the believer.

“Many times people do bad things and they know it’s not right. So this song should ring in their minds all the time,” he said.

Religious Tourism in Zimbabwe leader, Henrico Sibanda, who graced the event, commended Mahachi for his effort.

He said the young musician was building a legacy that will outlive him and will always stay in people’s minds.

Fellow musicians including Tinashe Magacha and Felistas “Mai Titi” Murata graced the video launch.