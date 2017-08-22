MDC-T officials fight over seat

Violence allegedly broke out at an MDC-T rally in Masvingo Central constituency at the weekend, as party officials jostled for the ticket to contest the seat in next year’s general elections.

By Everson Mushava

The violence occurred in the full glare of the party’s deputy national organiser, Amos Chibaya, and left the shadow MP for the constituency Allan Moyo injured.

Moyo yesterday refused to comment on the issue, claiming the case was now being handled by the police.

“I cannot comment on the matter that is being investigated by the police,” he said before hanging.

Chibaya could not be reached for comment, as his mobile phone was unreachable.

MDC-T national spokesperson Obert Gutu said he was yet to get full details of the incident.

“I am yet to get the full details. I just saw it on social media. I am still to verify that with Moyo,” he said.

“I don’t have the full facts at the moment, but as a party, we condemn all forms of violence. We will carry out an investigation to get the details of what really transpired.”

But party supporters who attended the rally at Mashate business centre in Masvingo Central’s ward 18 said Moyo was assaulted by hired youths, who preferred one Muzhazu to represent the party in the constituency.

They claimed that Moyo was attacked soon after finishing his speech and sustained injuries on the hand and left cheek bone.

He reported the matter at Muchakata Police Station.