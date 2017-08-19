Wafa Wafa tourney reaches quarter-finals

The Wafa Wafa Communications League mid-season tournament’s quarter and semi-final matches will be played at Alexandra Sports Club in Harare this morning.

BY Sports Reporter

Coins FC will take on Dandaro, with Bengaz up against Parirenyatwa. Tendo have been paired with Starz FC while Willdale and Dairibord contest for the other semi-final spot.

Willdale and Parirenyatwa emerged from Group A after the pool matches played on August 12.

Coin FC, who sit on third on the log, eased their way into the quarter-finals with three wins over Starz FC, TelOne and Mai Mazai FC. In Group C, Bengza and Dairibord qualified as widely expected while Nashua and NOIC fell by the wayside. Reigning champions as well as the holders of the Wafa Wafa title, Tendo encountered little resistance on their way to the last eight.

The quarter-final match pitting Willdale and Dairibord is too close to call as it is a clash of teams sitting sixth and seventh on the log. In their last match they drew 1-all.

Fourth-placed Bengaz remain favourites over Parirenyatwa, while Coin are expected to eliminate Dandaro.

Starz FC are well aware that they have the toughest draw against holders Tendo, but they will still back themselves to cause an upset.

Wafa Wafa Quarter-finals

Willdale v Dairibord, Bengaz v Parirenyatwa FC, Coin v Dandaro and Tendo v Starz