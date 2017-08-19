Tsvangirai’s ‘coalition consultancy service’ litigation removed from roll

A HARARE man’s court application seeking compensation for consultancy services he allegedly provided to MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai in the run-up to the 2013 harmonised elections, was on Wednesday removed from the roll at the High Court.

BY CHARLES LAITON

Moreprecision Muzadzi, who is president of the Voice of the People party, had approached the court on August 4 this year seeking a default judgment on the basis that Tsvangirai and his co-defendants, his brother Manatsa and MDC-T deputy national chairman Morgen Komichi, had failed to respond to the litigation he filed in June this year.

“To date, the defendants (Tsvangirai, Manatsa and Komichi) have failed to enter an appearance to defend. Moreover, the defendants are woefully out of the time period for entering the appearance to defend as stipulated by the Rules of this honourable court,” Muzadzi said in his founding affidavit.

“The plaintiff (Muzadzi), hereby, applies that: The summons, having been issued on June 9, 2017, the first, second and third defendants, having been duly served on June 15, 2017, the defendants not having entered an appearance to defend timeously, judgment may be entered for the plaintiff as claimed in the summons for $7 800, Nissan NP200 and damages in the sum of $50 000 together with the prescribed interest rate.”

In the court papers, he said sometime in 2013, he entered into a verbal agreement with Tsvangirai and his co-defendants in terms of which he was to negotiate with opposition party leaders not to contest the elections, but to rally behind Tsvangirai.

“In accordance with the terms of the agreement, plaintiff duly rendered his services in drafting a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and negotiated with defendants and other political party leaders that they were going to field Tsvangirai as the sole presidential candidate against Zanu PF,” he said.

“. . . Plaintiff and partner successfully negotiated with the following party leaders to support the first defendant’s presidential candidate: Dr Simba Makoni (MKD), Dumiso Dabengwa (Zapu), Margaret Dongo (ZUD) and 15 others.”

In alleged breach of the said agreement, Tsvangirai and his colleagues had been said to have reneged on their promise, but, instead, unleashed some people, who then attacked Muzadzi and one Kisinoti Mukwazhe when they visited Tsvangirai’s residence in Highlands to collect his dues.