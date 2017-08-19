Clash of the cities at BF

HARARE City head coach Philani “Beefy” Ncube returns to Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon when his side clash with his former employers Bulawayo City in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Just a point separates the two sides with Harare City on position 10 with 25 points,while Bulawayo City have 24 points and sit on 12th position.

Harare City will be hoping to continue with their fine form, having collected seven points in their three games, with two wins and a draw as they slowly rise from the relegation zone.

However, Ncube says he has a lot of respect for his counterparts, who are at home and will throw everything to get maximum points.

“We respect them because they are at home. I know they are doing everything to make sure they beat us. It is going to be a difficult match, but we have prepared well for the game,” Ncube said.

William Manondo and Malvin Gaki propelled them to victory against Shabanie Mine in their last game at home after having held Highlanders to a goalless draw at BF, beating Caps United in another home assignment.

Also in the squad are Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Tendai Samanja, James Jam and Martin Vengesai, who are all potential match winners for the Harare Municipality-sponsored side.

After pummelling Shabanie Mine 3-0 at Barbourfields, Bulawayo City went on to lose 3-1 to FC Platinum at Mandava and coach Mandla Mpofu emphasised that his club is in desperate need of three points.

“It is not a good zone that we find ourselves in and we have to play every game like it is a cup final. We desperately need three points and we have done everything so we can to make sure we win this game,” Mpofu said.

Bulawayo City will be missing two key members of the squad in injured Nyasha Mukumbi and the suspended Ransome Pavari, but will be pinning their hopes on mid-season acquisition Ishmael Wadi and their leading scorer Mkhululi Moyo to beat Harare City.

After beating Black Rhinos at Luveve, Bantu Rovers are away to fellow strugglers Hwange at the Colliery tomorrow.

Hwange lost their last game to Dynamos in Harare.