Bakers Inn commissions production line in Bulawayo

CONFECTIONARY giant Bakers Inn yesterday commissioned a production line in Bulawayo in a bid to increase daily production output to 220 000 loaves per day from 120 000.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

Innscor Africa chairperson Addington Chinake said the new production line at Belmont was in response to failure by the bread maker to meet demand in southern region especially during the holidays.

Bakers Inn, which is a division of Innscor, had been forced to turn to Harare for additional 40 000 loaves of bread to meet demand.

“We have invested more than one and a half million dollars in the upgrade of this factory. This factory will be producing more than 200 000 loaves of bread every single day.

“Our mission in increasing capacity is to meet the demand in this region. We notice that during the major holidays, there will be a shortage of our products in the market. That will now be a thing of the past. It (production line) will produce sufficient bread for the market,” Chinake told invited guests during the commissioning ceremony.

The commissioning of the new production line — the third at Belmont — comes months after the confectionary giant announced plans to increase its market share to at least 55% by

year-end.

The installation of the new production line began in April.

Chinake said Bakers Inn had hopes Zimbabwe’s economy would turn around and demand surge, hence the decision to pump in millions in new machinery and products.

“We believe in this country, and we believe in its future. The reason and testimony is that we are Zimbabweans, this is our country. Our country can only develop and grow if we invest in our market and its people,” he added.

According to Chinake, 75 new jobs had been created in the city following the introduction of the new production line. Before its commissioning, the bakery side alone employed about 140 people.

The Bakers Inn Belmont plant supplies Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and South, Masvingo and Midlands.