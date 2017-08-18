Scatter Mnangagwa’s enemies: Cleric

A PRAYER meeting was held yesterday for Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, with a cleric saying the VP’s enemies should be razed to the ground.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Addressing people who gathered for the prayer meeting for the VP, who is receiving medical treatment in South Africa, Godknows Nelson of Royal Family Church called on God to “scatter” Mnangagwa’s enemies.

“Everybody has enemies and these enemies will try and find a way of stopping you from reaching your potential,” the cleric said after reading excerpts from Psalms 17.

“We call on God and say we want the Vice-President’s enemies who are causing pain in his body to be put to shame.

“We want to see the VP walking and doing his work as VP without any pain.”

There is speculation Mnangagwa may have been poisoned, while others insist it could just be a case of unintentional food poisoning.

Information minister Christopher Mushohwe’s statements that Mnangagwa was not poisoned were the butt of jokes at the meeting.

The crowd that gathered close to the Rotten Row courts danced and sang to Sabastian Magacha’s song Back to Sender, which says God should send back evil to those who seek to use it.

Former Zanu PF youth secretary for administration Lewis Matutu, who was one of the organisers, subtly tore into Mnangagwa’s perceived enemies.

“We know there are some who have been sent to this prayer vigil to see if we are going to be preaching politics here,” he said.

“Some of you fear that we are going to use this platform to attack you and call out the demons that trouble you in your day-to-day lives. We are not going to do that. We are just here to pray for the VP so that he is healed.”

The congregants started by calling out in prayer for God to deal with break-ins that have become a common occurrence at Mnangagwa’s offices and to deal with the suspected poisoning.

Zanu PF leaders stayed away from the event, which was attended by among other people Godfrey Gomwe, the former Zanu PF Harare provincial youth chairman, who was clad in a white T-shirt written Bold and speedy recovery Shumba.

The meeting ended prematurely after the director of media services and urban communications in the Information ministry, Anywhere Mutambudzi, accused the organisers of illegally connecting power from a Zesa point.

The power point was installed by Zesa at the request of the Information ministry, which will be hosting a Heroes’ gala at the same venue today.

Mutambudzi was not amused that the organisers were using the power point for their public address system without authority.

Attempts to shut the power point were blocked by youths, who dared Mutambudzi before he threatened to report the matter to the police.