Harare City Hornets to host basketball tourney

THE Harare City Hornets are set to Host an inaugural Harare Mayor’s Invitational Basketball Challenge from August 18-20 at City Sports Centre and Belvedere teachers College.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

Basketball Association of Zimbabwe (BAZ) confirmed that all arrangements were in place for the staging of the tournament, which will attract some of the best talents on the continent.

“Everything is set for the hosting of the tournament — Mayor’s Invitational Basketball Challenge — in Harare and this is a huge tournament set to attract top players from around the continent.”

A total of five countries including Zambia, Botswana, Tanzania, Namibia and hosts, Zimbabwe will be represented at the tournament.

Harare Basketball Association president Sani Mbofana said, while they were confident of successfully hosting the tournament, the administration was also optimistic of the success for the Zimbabwe team. “The Association is more than ready to host the tourney and we are confident that the players will do well because we had our national championships and our players are in good form.”

Winners in both the male and female categories will get $3 000 each, while the second and third placed teams get $1 500 and $750 each.

There is a junior category for the Under-13s where winners get $250 while there is $150 and $75 for second and third respectively.

Teams

Female

Harare City Hornets (Zimbabwe), Brave hearts (Malawi), Vixens (Zimbabwe), Jbc (Zimbabwe), Lackers (Zimbabwe), Cougars (Malawi), Lady Dynamites (Malawi), MaterMagic (Zambia), Southern Mavericks (Zimbabwe), The Weekend Squad (Namibia), Midlands State University (Zimbabwe) and Dolphins (Botswana).

Male

Harare City Hornets (Zimbabwe), Francistown Flames (Botswana), Central Knights (Malawi), Brave Hearts (Malawi), Foxes (Zimbabwe), JBC (Zimbabwe), Savio (Tanzania), Cougars

(Malawi), Dolphins (Zambia), Hustlers (Zimbabwe), Glenview rockets (Zimbabwe), Southern Mavericks (Zimbabwe), Looters (Zambia) Tropers (Botswana), Mercineries (Zimbabwe), Giants

(Zimbabwe), Midlands state University (Zimbabwe), Varsity Leopards (Zimbabwe), Mbeya Flames (Tanzania)