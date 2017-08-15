Tsvangirai set to meet Khupe

MDC-T secretary-general, Douglas Mwonzora has said that his party leader Morgan Tsvangirai will soon hold a private meeting with his deputy, Thokozani Khupe, to patch up their differences following a recent nasty incident, where she was allegedly assaulted by rogue youth at the party’s Bulawayo offices.
By NQOBANI NDLOVU
“The president is going to meet the leadership in Bulawayo in due course after the conclusion of investigations to the root cause of the violence. We are almost done with the investigations and have started acting on some of the preliminary findings,” he said yesterday, but declined to give specific dates for the meeting.
Khupe, MDC-T organising secretary, Abednico Bhebhe and party chairperson, Lovemore Moyo were assaulted by suspected party hooligans during a meeting held a day after Tsvangirai launched a grand coalition with other opposition party leaders in Harare.
The trio boycotted the launch of the MDC Alliance in protest over Tsvangirai’s alleged unilateralism.
Tsvangirai has suspended deputy party spokesperson, Tabitha Khumalo, deputy treasurer-general, Charlton Hwende and three other youth members for their alleged involvement in the violent incident.
Khupe was not reachable on her mobile phone yesterday, although the trio had indicated their desire to urgently meet Tsvangirai following their assault.
“They (thugs) claimed that they had been sent by the president, but we would want to believe that is not true. We will have to confront the president to clear the air on that. We want to talk to him,” Bhebhe said then.
Attention my president MR Tsvangirayi. In so far as I have lots of respect for you and have written in several periodical almost on a weekly basis since 2008 in your support, the way you have handled Khupe leaves a lot to be desired. Firstly, to equate her an elected VP if not demote her by promoting the likes of Chamisa who had been beaten hands down for the junior SG post is to urinate on democracy. Obviously all those that were above Chamisa and Mudzuri are not happy with that. Additionally, what do you intend to do with 3 VPs after we win next year when in fact we want to reduce the bloated govt that zanu has? Let Khupe and co leave and kiss the matebeleland vote and presidency good bye. My advise to you is not to be carried away with the need to appease the Ncubes and Bitis who have proved that they cant pull crowds. The truth is that Khupe’s political is unknown but please this is not the time to test it. If I were you, I would return Chamisa and Mudzuri to their previous posts because they are wanted by you and not the MDC-T rank and file.
Resolve this issue with speed. We can’t afford to just speculate on what actually transpired. You know to be told about that people in Harare were hired to a far away place to go and cause harm to others is just un acceptable. We no longer entertain anything that further divide the movement.