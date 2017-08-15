Mnangagwa ‘poisoning’: Level heads needed

In yesterday’s NewsDay, an unnamed, but senior official close to Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa threatened revenge for the suspected poisoning of President Robert Mugabe’s deputy suffered on Saturday.
Editorial Comment
The official was quick to blame Mnangagwa’s foes in the rival G40 faction for the incident.
Such an incident is likely to increase temperatures, but it is important that there is calm and a measured response.
This is not the time to make statements that are likely to foment anger and resentment and by so doing could spawn violence.
We sympathise with the Vice-President, as, if he was indeed poisoned, an investigation must be carried out of this heinous crime and the perpetrators brought to book.
The law must act swiftly to bring the culprits to book, because the temerity to poison the Vice-President means the country’s very security is at risk.
As Mnangagwa is in hospital, we hope the tests can prove conclusively what he ingested, as this wlll aid investigations and ultimately this will help bring the culprits to book.
Be that as it may, this is not the time to jump to conclusions, but rather we counsel a tempered response that permits for investigations to bring the suspects to law.
A blame game and finger-pointing is as unhelpful as it is dangerous, considering that political tempers long soared.
It is easy to jump into the realm of speculation and stoke fires, but extinguishing those flames may prove to be impossible and that could have ramifications for the country.
With elections due next year and Zanu PF’s succession issue raging on uncontrolled, it is very easy for such an incident to spark violence or at least revenge plots and this would be detrimental to the country going forward.
Thus, the police, with the help of the doctors, should come forward and explain to Zimbabweans what happened to Mnangagwa.
If there is any hint of foul play, the law enforcement agents should tell the nation what steps they are taking in investigating that matter and if there is no chicanery the case can be closed.
Such an approach will exude transparency and show Zimbabweans that everything is above board and nothing is being swept under the carpet.
Failure to do that will only heighten speculation and increase the political temperatures in an environment that already resembles a tinderbox.
We reiterate the need for level heads in this matter and to allow for full investigations.
Threats to carry out revenge and finger-pointing will not be in the country’s best interests.
Oh yeah! Seriously Newsday!! MikeTyson once said – everyone has a game plan when entering the boxing ring until they get punched in the mouth…It is all well and good for you Newsday to call for calm and reason when they are not your intestines playing host to painful poison. You talk of investigations? Really what country are you living in. What became of the investigations into the Daily News bombing a decade or so ago. What happened to the investigations of the deaths of that spy boss Shirihuru, Rashiwe Guzha….Itai Dzamara…the list goes on…You talk about potential for the country to burn. Smell the coffee. The country started to burn a long time ago. Why do you think Mugabe is cosying up to the Green Bombers. Next year there is going to be burning like never before. To team Lacoste my advice is you’ve just been punched in the mouth (pun not intended – mouth/ingestion) forget about your game plan and just go out there swinging and guns blazing…..it can only be good for the country.
Asazi madoda
g40 are cowards but anyway the whole nation is watching and you cannnot take the life of our future president that cheap,remember comrades dont die
people always tok
If you live by the gun,you will die by the gun
While it is good advise for the Newsday to appeal for level heads, others who if it is proven true, have no such level heads. We are dealing with a mafia here G40. VP offices were broken into how many times, no suspect arrested, cyanide poison on his desk which the unfortunate secretary inhaled and hospitalised. There will never be an arrest as long as G40 is in charge. If you call FBI maybe. Lacoste it is time you fight fire with fire. No time to waste.
Aiwa, Ngwena svacho svinonga svinotyawo isvi amunawee!
these old ministers takein a lot of pills and some have been on Arvs for years.During some of the gatherings they forget and end up eating a lot of food which reacts and causes nausea and diarrhea.there was no poisoning there.of the two factions in zanu i think Lacoste is the one capable of commiting murder not the innocent and timid G40.
Level heads and measured response ?
What kind of calmness is it that you seek when you are being butchered ?
Go and talk of measured response to the children of Shuvai Mahofa and see if you will leave that place in one piece. Has the people who poisoned Shuvai been brought to book ? How many people have been murdered and disappeared without trace and nothing has been done by the so called security sector you have so much faith in ?
This is a murderous regime and will stop at nothing to retain power even if the populace has said time is up , pack and go. Mugabe has just vainly reiterated that those who murder in the name of zanu pf will not be prosecuted. He wants a hang man to hang his political opponents not blood thirsty killers who up to now are still rooming the streets.