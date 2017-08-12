Mhosva urged to uphold dignity

THE new Miss World Zimbabwe, Chiedza Lorraine Mhosva, who will represent the country at the prestigious Miss World 2017 in China, has been urged to uphold her dignity, as the nation’s brand ambassador.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Speaking at the prize handover ceremony in Harare, Miss Zimbabwe Trust partner, Justice Maphosa of Big Time Strategic Group, said Mhosva must carry herself with honour, as she would be under scrutiny.

“When you entered the competition, you were a mere girl, with passion, vigour and strength and maybe with hope, a little tiny hope to win, now you have the responsibility,” he said.

Maphosa said the partners had agreed to employ a number of the pageant finalists on a fulltime employment, with Mhosva having been granted attachment to the company during her reign.

“We are doing all this to bring dignity to the girl child and, as we do that, we are giving you the dignity, please don’t strip yourself of that dignity and embarrass us and bring us a lot of shame, don’t do that to your own country,” he said.

Maphosa said he was committed to supporting the pageant as a form of social responsibility to his country.

“We, as corporates, are going to assist you in as much as we can. We are fully in this partnership with Miss World Zimbabwe, we are not one foot in one foot out, I am doing this as a true Zimbabwean giving hope to those who have run away to say they is hope at home,” he said.

Mhosva said she will carry the crown with all the values that have been bestowed on her.

“My mentor, the national chairperson for Miss Zimbabwe Trust, Marry Chiwenga, from the bottom of my heart, I thank you for giving me this opportunity to represent my nation. I promise to uphold the rules and regulations of the trust and will not bring shame to your name and the nation,” she said.

As part of her beauty with purpose project, Mhosva will be assisting the Doma people on how to make washable sanitary pads after a realisation that most rural girls and women in the area were finding it difficult to access sanitary wear, resorting to the use of cow dung, leaves and cloths, which can expose them to different kind of ailments.