Hadebe suffers terrible injury

WARRIORS and Kaizer Chiefs star, Teenage Hadebe will miss the start of the South African Premiership after suffering an injury that has been described by his team mates as “terrible”.

BY HENRY MHARA

The defender sustained an ankle injury during a training session on Wednesday last week and is expected to be out for over a month.

Hadebe’s compatriot at Chiefs, Willard Katsande, confirmed the injury yesterday, but is hopeful that the 21-year-old defender will return stronger.

“He got injured on Wednesday during a training session. He was pressing and twisted his ankle in the process. The injury looks really bad because the whole ankle is swollen.

There is no fracture, but it’s terrible. I understand he will be out for a maximum five weeks,” the former Warriors captain and Kaizer Chiefs vice-captain told NewsDay Weekender Sport yesterday.

Katsande revealed that the young defender had acquitted himself very well since signing a three-year deal from Chicken Inn in July and was part of coach Steve Kompela’s plans for the new season, which kicks off this weekend, with the MTN8 Cup competition.

“It’s a huge setback for his career. He had done well since joining and the coach wanted to play him. I have no doubt that he was going to make the first team because he is a quality player, one of the best defenders we have at the moment.

“It’s sad because now he will have to start all over again and it will be difficult for him to come back into the team. He will have to wait for his chance.

“The good thing is he is still very young, so his recovery will be quick. He will come back stronger, we don’t doubt his qualities.”

Kaizer Chiefs skipper, Itumeleng Khune was also quoted in South African media yesterday as saying: “It is unfortunate that Teenage suffered a terrible ankle injury, we wish him a speedy recovery.

“I played with him in the Maize Cup and when we were away in Botswana. He is a good defender, who is willing to learn, who listens. He will add a lot of value to the team.”

Hadebe hasn’t played an official match for Chiefs yet after missing the curtain raiser, Carling Black Label Champion Cup game, against Orlando Pirates a few weeks ago, due to a groin injury.

The lanky left-footed mean tackler, who is also comfortable on the ball, has revealed his intentions.

He told his club in an interview carried on the team’s official website yesterday that he wants to conquer Africa with Kaizer Chiefs.

“I want to win the Caf Champions League. I have been welcomed by everybody at Kaizer Chiefs, including the office staff. I felt at home from the first day,” Hadebe said, revealing Katsande had helped him a lot in that regard.

“I am a winner and have a strong winning mentality. I want to help Kaizer Chiefs win lots of trophies.”

Chiefs face SuperSport United in the quarter-finals of the MTN8 at Moses Mabhida Stadium tonight, as they bid for their first official trophy under Komphela.