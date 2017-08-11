Zodwa for massive Harare street party

PANTY-LESS South African provocateur, Zodwa Wabantu is set to be one of the star attractions in this year’s edition of the Harare International Carnival when she joins 10 Samba girls from Brazil and nearly 20 Cuban dancers in September.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) boss, Karikoga Kaseke, laying out the programme of the carnival, said 25 countries had confirmed their participation in this year’s street party.

“The Brazilian girls are coming. They said this year they want to bring a team of 10 up from six. We think we can afford them. We can accommodate them, but there are some who are better than the Brazilians. The Cubans are coming, too. It’s a cultural exchange programme we are having with Cuba. They are participating in our carnival for the first time this year. They are very, very dangerous, these Cubans. They are far much more dangerous than the Brazilians,” he said.

“They want to have a Cuban night. They are just coming to teach us how to be happy. You have never seen them being happy. They know how to be happy.”

Kaseke said Zodwa, however, would be invited to perform at the carnival under strict conditions that she will be wearing undergarments.

“We will not allow her to perform without her panties, but we know she will be at the Private Lounge, so those who want to see her without panties can go there, but not in the streets,” he said.

This year’s carnival street party will be attended by top South African musicians alongside Winky D and Jah Prayzah.

ZTA will also ensure that during the week long party public drinking will not be an offense with the entire Central Business District having outdoor liquor outlets.

A bush party sponsored by National Railways of Zimbabwe is lined up at the Ruwa Country Club, but the fun will start on a train, which will leave Harare with patrons before “dumping” them in the bush.

Bigtime Strategic Group Zimbabwe, one of the main sponsors of the carnival, did not sign a memorandum of understanding with ZTA, as expected, as its owner Justice Maphosa had to leave for South Africa suddenly.

Kaseke said Maphosa had committed to sign the MoU after the heroes holidays, saying his company wanted to help fund the party.

The company will bankroll, among other things, the top South African artistes who will join the estimated three million people expected at the carnival.