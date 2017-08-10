Ngezi Platinum maintain top spot

NGEZI PLATINUM STARS . . . . (2) 4

YADAH FC . . . . . . .. . . .(1) 1

Walter Mukanga and Tichaona Mabvura claimed a brace each as Ngezi Platinum Stars thrashed Yadah FC in an exciting Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Baobab Stadium yesterday.

By Kevin Mapasure in Ngezi

With the win, the platinum miners maintained an unbeaten home record, but they will be the first to admit this is one match in which they had to dig deep against a determined Yadah side.

The scoreline does not tell the full story, as Yadah competed well and would have felt they deserved more from this match

Ngezi’s win was built on a frenetic start as they raced to a two-nil lead inside 12 minutes.

Mabvura opened the scoring three minutes into the match after controlling the ball well before picking his spot to beat Tafadzwa Dube in goal.

Mukanga had fluffed a brilliant chance before he got to the end of a well-worked team move that also involved Mabvura and Clive Augusto.

From there on, Ngezi missed a plethora of chances for the visitors to grow into the game and start posing a threat.

William Mapfumo and Rodrick Mutuma both tested Nelson Chadya, while Morris Musiyakuvi and Leroy Mavunga proved handful at the wings.

The lead was halved a minute before half-time when Wellington Kamudyarirwa converted a penalty, awarded following a handball by Liberty Chakoroma.

Yadah began the second half on top, threatening to equalise, but they fluffed one chance after another.

Ngezi were seemingly shaken, but survived the Yadah onslaught.

Any nerves were settled after Mabvura restored the two-goal caution before Mukanga got his second and the fourth of the match late on.

Yadah were without coach Jairos Tapera, who is reported to have thrown in the towel.

Teams

NGEZI PLATINUM STARS: N Chadya, W Mukanga, T Dzvukamanja, P Jaure, L Chakoroma, C Augusto (J Nguluve), G Murwira, K Mupera, T Mabvura (K Bulaji 80), E Tapera, W Amino

YADAH FC: T Dube, W Kalongonda, B Chikwinya, J Dzingai, D Dauda, B Mapfumo, W Kamudyarirwa, J Sibanda (M Demera 46), R Mutuma, M Musiyakuvi (M Chiwara 46), L Mavunga (L Murape 73)