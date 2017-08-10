Mugabe not superhuman: War vets

WAR veterans have threatened to support a motion of no-confidence or impeachment against President Robert Mugabe as the fall-out between the former fighters and the veteran ruler worsens.

BY RICHARD CHIDZA

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association chairman, Christopher Mutsvangwa yesterday told journalists in Harare that Mugabe’s bid to establish a dynasty would be resisted.

“When executive authority is being abused, as is happening, a constitutional republic like Zimbabwe can use impeachment, elections, or even votes of no-confidence against the monarchists and oligarchists in the G40, who are pushing for a dynasty. We will campaign and support such moves, if this mischief continues,” he said.

“The Constitution of the republic is supreme and overrides even perverted party decision-making. President Mugabe is gravitating towards dictatorial tendencies, including allowing his wife to make illegal pronouncements on issues in the courts of law.

“The Constitution has a gamut of provisions to address all types of executive abuse of office including dereliction of duty.”

First Lady Grace Mugabe, two weeks ago, told a Zanu PF youth rally in Chinhoyi that corruption allegations against Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo raised by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission had been “cooked up”.

The First Lady also absolved party national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere of any wrongdoing before Mugabe chipped in and declared that “no organ of the party has a right to pass a vote of no-confidence on my appointees”.

Moyo’s case, in which he is accused of pilfering over $400 000 from the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund, is currently before the Constitutional Court. Mutsvangwa warned Mugabe that his position would be threatened if he continued to align with a faction of Zanu PF known as G40, of which Kasukuwere and Moyo are reportedly leading figures.

“Mugabe has no magical powers. He is not superhuman. There is nothing magical about becoming President of Zimbabwe. It all comes from the people. We know he is not superhuman because we made him,” he said.

“This G40 chorus of President, President, President and First Lady, First Lady, as if they are superhuman, is nonsense.

“They (G40) are threatening to fire (Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa) and the generals. Who are you? We will not allow you. We are now drawing a line in the sand, it will not happen again. As long as Zanu PF structures are not respected, next year’s elections will be against the G40.

“Anybody, who decides to be part of the G40, will be standing in the path of a steamroller, abetting their schemes or supporting them. From now on, the war veterans will go back to the people to campaign against the G40. We will not allow them to use a marriage certificate to effect a putsch.”

Mutsvangwa said war veterans, who have aligned themselves with Mnangagwa’s Team Lacoste faction, had no problems with the opposition, including Zapu leader, Dumiso Dabengwa and the MDCs.

“They are now behaving as patriotic opposition. We will make sure there are free and fair elections. Dumiso (Dabengwa) is our commander. The MDC joined us in the constitution-making process. They may have their agenda, but we do not consider them as enemies anymore,” he said.