Zim A players conduct grassroots training

BUDDING cricketers in Gweru got a lifetime opportunity to acquire expert advice and coaching from national team players when they trained under the watch of Zimbabwe A players yesterday.

BY MUKUDZEI CHINGWERE

On their way from Bulawayo to Kwekwe where they will play their second four-day match against South Africa’s emerging side, the national team fringe players made a stopover in Gweru to conduct coaching clinics at various schools in the city.

The national team players were divided into various groups in a bid to cover a number of schools in Gweru.

Zimbabwe Cricket Midlands Province secretary-general John Makuwalo, who organised the event, said they invited the national team to Gweru as part of their efforts to develop the game from the grassroots.

“We want to encourage these youngsters to take the game seriously and ultimately contribute to the development of cricket in Zimbabwe,” he said.“These players are role models to youngsters and we thought this will encourage the youngsters to develop after rubbing shoulders with national team players. We hope to do more activities here that will help the development of the game. These children are our future stars. I am happy that this event has been a success and I hope this engagement will have a positive contribution to the careers of our budding cricketers,” Makuwalo said.

Zim A national captain Chamu Chibhabha was happy with the level of talent that remained un-nurtured at schools.

“There is a lot of talent here from the youngsters that we engaged. We came here as a way of giving back to the community and I am happy that youngsters can benefit something from us.

“These youngsters are happy to meet the people they look up to and we hope to be doing this more often. Let’s hope they will continue to get support so that they can reach their full potential as cricketers,” Chibhabha said.