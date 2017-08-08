Zapu raps Mphoko over succession

ZAPU leader Dumiso Dabengwa has rapped Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko for linking him to Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s alleged succession bid.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

Reports claim Dabengwa has met the Christopher Mutsvangwa-led Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association executive to join forces in pushing for a Mnangagwa presidency.

On Saturday, Mphoko, who has picked several fights before with Dabengwa, said it was embarrassing for the Zapu leader to be meeting with war veterans leader Mutsvangwa to allegedly plot Mnangagwa’s rise to succeed President Robert Mugabe.

Zapu was not amused by the remarks.

“He (Mphoko) must also be reminded that he is not senior to any liberation fighter or politician in Zapu and Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army whatever rank because he never finished the same struggle whose credentials he wants to falsely portray to the people of Zimbabwe.

“Mphoko must learn to respect president Dabengwa and always remember that he leads the party he deserted in 1976. Whatever president Dabengwa does he has the people’s mandate, unlike Mphoko who serves at the benevolence of Mugabe who unduly appointed him,” Zapu spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa said.

Maphosa said Dabengwa will continue engaging with Mutsvangwa and like-minded individuals – even in Zanu PF – that are calling on Mugabe to step down over failing health, old age and mismanaging the country’s economy.

“Mphoko must be reminded that Zapu is a party whose main agenda is fixing the Zimbabwean mess as created by Mugabe and Zanu PF. We believe in a collective and democratic effort in solving the problems bedevilling the country.

“As such, Zapu is open to and is in a habit of speaking to like-minded organisations and individuals in efforts to find alternatives and solutions. We do not discriminate in our approach and as such, we dialogue with all progressive forces regardless of where they are politically-domiciled. If they happen to be within Zanu PF, we do not have a policy to discriminate against them,” Maphosa said.

He added: “For Mphoko to suggest that Zapu is aiding Mnangagwa to the presidency by talking to war veterans is only evidence of naivety in the man who cannot separate between the national agenda and some stupid Zanu PF succession and factional wars.”