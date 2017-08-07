ACCA UK partners Premier Business School

THE Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) United Kingdom has entered into a deal with Premier Business School (PBS), to offer internationally-recognised tuition programmes.

BY BUSINESS REPORTER

Premier Business School is a private college registered with the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education.

Speaking at a media briefing in Harare on Friday, ACCA head of education and development-Southern Africa Michael Gora, said: “Today is an important day for us as ACCA, we are delighted to be partnering with PBS. We want to encourage progression, as a professional body, our ultimate objective is to recruit young stars, who are students, it is not just about recruiting, but we want to recruit student who have the ability to become chartered accountants.”

Premier Business School co-founder, Ngonidzashe Sanangura said Zimbabwe places Premier Business School among the list of ACCA’s approved learning partners and the affiliation will allow PBS to develop mutually beneficial relationships, increase global availability of effective and innovative course delivery and first-class student support.

“ACCA are the owners of the qualification and PBS will provide tuition, so they support in terms of providing resources, to run ceremonies and events to try and promote awareness of the brand and the success of the students As a platinum tuition provider we are the closest stakeholder in terms of tuition providers, so we work very close together,” Sanangura said.

He said the several benefits of this partnership include use of the results service and access to past results analysis reports, access to ACCA’s online Professional Ethics Module, regular updates on developments at ACCA, joint marketing and advertising opportunities with ACCA and Direct Mailing Results service.

He, however, said Premier Business School is an auxiliary function to Zimbabwean businesses and it exists to assist organisations to build on key accounting competences and capabilities for their finance departments.

“The Business School has a strong bias towards imprinting a set of values founded on corporate governance training and ethics awareness. One of its key emphases is to ensure that it remains in the forefront of technology and information management in the finance sector,” he said.

He added that PBS is also a partner to Kaplan, a gold accredited ACCA tuition and content provider in the UK and PBS is the sole distributor of Kaplan ACCA textbooks at competitive prices in Zimbabwe.

Telone managing director Chipo Mtasa said integrity and ethics should be the backbone of any accounting professional and one cannot be a successful accountant or finance person without integrity and ethics.

“The profession requires high levels of discipline. Without integrity it is almost impossible for you to achieve sustained success. Stephen Covey in his famous book The seven habits of highly effective people, emphasises that successful people have integrity,” she said.