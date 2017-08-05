Gospel artistes invade Kadoma

KADOMA will today reverberate into life as over 15 gospel artistes perform at a memorial service for musician John Mutoko’s late father.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The event is being held at the Mutoko homestead some 20km kilometres outside the town.

Renowned singer Baba Machanic Manyeruke and gospel prodigy Mathias Mhere will lead a troop of other musicians at an event that is set to attract a large number of people.

Mutoko, popularly known as Mr Fantastic, will also perform at the memorial service.

“The day has finally arrived and other than the 19 musicians to perform in Kadoma, I am grateful to my friends and fellow musicians for the amount of support they are giving me to make this event a success,” he said.

“I decided to involve many artistes for this memorial service because my father inspired and supported me in my music journey. The event is free of charge and this is an opportunity for a number of people to come and meet their musicians.”

Other musicians to perform include Olinda Marova, Gamuchirai Magadzire, Sandra Chirenje, Reason Tsikayi, Forgive Mhungu and Patience Mbambo.

Mhere urged people to come in their numbers for the praise and worship session.

“I am glad that I am part of the musicians who will be in solidarity with our fellow brother in music, Mr Fantastic, and I am hopeful that we are going to have a good time in Kadoma,” he said.

Mutoko’s father, who was a bishop of the Members In Christ Church, died on August 8 last year.