Pfumbidzai set for Celtic deal

CAPS United left-back Ronald Pfumbidzai is reported to have impressed South African Premiership football side Bloemfontein Celtic where he had gone for trials.

The player spent nearly a week at the club, where he was assessed after attracting interest during Caps United’s campaign in the Caf Champions League where they reached the group phase for the first time in their history.

Pfumbidzai returned home yesterday amid reports that he had impressed and negotiations were expected to start soon with his club Caps United.

Although club chief executive Cuthbert Chitima said they were still to get feedback from Bloemfontein Celtic, it is understood the South African club was satisfied with the player and want to open talks.

“He (Pfumbidzai) did very well during his trials. The club was satisfied and should be opening negotiations with Caps United soon. Let’s just wait and see what transpires,” a source close to the deal said.

Caps United are set to lose more players, with Ronald “Rooney” Chitiyo having agreed terms with Tunisian club Sfax, while Abbas Amidu could also be leaving.

Chitiyo is expected to travel to Tunisia tomorrow.

The Caps United forward attracted interest when he played against Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya at the Stade Taieb Mhiri in Sfax.

Although the Zimbabwean champions were overpowered 4-2 in that encounter, Chitiyo’s contribution, which saw him scoring one of the best goals in the tournament, did not go unnoticed, with Sfax immediately registering interest.

Amidu had appeared set to join Egyptian side Smouha, but the deal collapsed as Caps United weighed up offers from other suitors.

And reports now suggest he is likely to be joining an unnamed Moroccan side, which is said to have countered an offer by Smouha.

Should these players leave, it would leave Caps United a weakened side.

The Green Machine have been struggling for fluency since having picked just a point in their last four league matches.

They were defeated 3-1 by Chicken Inn on Wednesday.

Caps United remain stuck in third position from the bottom with a measly 14 points, having played just 13 matches in the league due to their continental commitments.