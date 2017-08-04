EcoCash reduces ATM MasterCard Debit card withdrawals to $50

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, mobile money service provider, EcoCash has reduced its international ATM withdrawal limits on its MasterCard Debit card to $50 a month, a tell-tale sign that the foreign currency shortages are worsening.
BY BUSINESS REPORTER
In a notice to subscribers, Econet said cardholders could withdraw $50 from international ATMs, $200 on point-of-sale terminals and $50 for online payments.
“Please be advised that with effect from August 2, 2017, the EcoCash card limits for international transactions have been adjusted as follows, point of sale $200 per month, ATM withdrawal $50 per month and online payments $50 per month,” Econet said.
The move is likely to deal a heavy blow to cross-border traders, who have been relying on EcoCash to purchase goods outside the country.
Last December, EcoCash reduced withdrawal limits from $1 100 to $500.
The depletion of nostro accounts could have influenced Econet’s decision to cut ATM withdrawals.
The country has $350 million in nostro accounts against the required $600 million, however, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe on Wednesday said it has negotiated for an enhanced nostro stabilisation facility of $600 million from Afreximbank to manage the cyclical nature of Zimbabwe’s foreign exchange receipts.
While RBZ said individuals could carry up to $2 000 when they leave the country, the cost of getting foreign currency for ordinary Zimbabweans was high due to the scarcity of physical cash on the market.
so is it better for someone traveling abroad to carry $2000 hard cash? do government know anything they do. do they think before acting. should you see it better for a traveler to use plastic money abroad and leave hard cash in zim! what about the hundreds of millions exported to Mozambique monthly to buy second hand cloths bales. Mozambique needs US$ note bond. then you complain that I’m externalizing forex of $11 for dstv.