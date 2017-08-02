Refusal to bathe lands man in jail

A 31-YEAR-OLD farm worker was yesterday sentenced to three months’ imprisonment by a Harare magistrate for assaulting his wife following a misunderstanding after he refused to bathe.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Forward Makadzange, who pleaded guilty to the charge, was sentenced to three months with an option to pay a $100 fine by Harare magistrate Nomsa Sabarauta.

Makadzange told the court that he was angered by his wife Vongaishe Nkomo, who persistently ordered him to bathe.

The court was told that on July 24 this year, Makadzange arrived home drunk at around 11pm and Nkomo asked him to bathe, but he refused.

Nkomo insisted that he should bathe, but Makadzange got angry and poured the water which was meant for his bath into the fire.

He then assaulted Nkomo with open hands.

Nkomo escaped and reported the matter to the police, where she was referred to a hospital for medical examination.