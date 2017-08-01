‘Rein in PDP’s executive Hlalo’

THE MDC-T has urged Tendai Biti’s People’s Democratic Party to rein in its new executive council member, Matson Hlalo, and stop him from attacking fellow opposition parties involved in coalition talks.

BY SILAS NKALA

The remarks followed Hlalo’s statements at the weekend, when he was unveiled as PDP parliamentary candidate for Makokoba constituency in Bulawayo, where he described MDC-T councillors as corrupt.

His remarks angered the MDC-T, with the party’s Bulawayo spokesperson, Felix Mafa Sibanda warning that Hlalo’s unrestrained attacks could derail the ongoing coalition talks between MDC-T and PDP ahead of next year’s general elections.

“We, as MDC-T, don’t speak about other opposition party members, but our sole target is Zanu PF,” Sibanda said.

“We are afraid that this isn’t our culture to tear each other apart. All opposition parties need each other.”

Hlalo was fired from MDC-T after he challenged the party’s decision to endorse Gift Banda as Bulawayo provincial chairperson.

“We ask PDP to rein him (Hlalo) and order him to stop attacking other compatriots in the struggle for self-determination and total liberation from the chains of bondage of Zanu PF,” Sibanda said.

“We hope Senator Hlalo’s party, the PDP, will rein him in and stop him from targeting other opposition parties but the ruling party, Zanu PF for destroying the economy and livelihoods of Zimbabweans.”

MDC-T spokesperson, Obert Gutu described Hlalo’s utterances as “nonsense and absolute trash”.

“The enemy of the people of Zimbabwe is the Zanu PF regime and certainly not the MDC-T councillors and MPs,” Gutu said.

“I suspect that Hlalo, who is my uncle, is just bitter and a very frustrated man. He will cool down with time.”

The MDC-T spokesperson also rapped PDP secretary-general, Gorden Moyo, for labelling MDC-T councillors as corrupt.

Gutu said the former State Enterprises and Parastatals minister was the least qualified to attack Tsvangirai, as he earned his Cabinet post courtesy of the MDC-T leader.

“He was a minister of government in the inclusive government courtesy of the kindness and benevolence of Morgan Tsvangirai,” he said.

“He knows that the alpha and omega of corruption is the Zanu PF regime. He should shut up.”

MDC-T secretary-general, Douglas Mwonzora said: “We are sick and tired of noise from little people in little parties hungry for attention.”