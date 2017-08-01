‘Rein in PDP’s executive Hlalo’

THE MDC-T has urged Tendai Biti’s People’s Democratic Party to rein in its new executive council member, Matson Hlalo, and stop him from attacking fellow opposition parties involved in coalition talks.
BY SILAS NKALA
The remarks followed Hlalo’s statements at the weekend, when he was unveiled as PDP parliamentary candidate for Makokoba constituency in Bulawayo, where he described MDC-T councillors as corrupt.
His remarks angered the MDC-T, with the party’s Bulawayo spokesperson, Felix Mafa Sibanda warning that Hlalo’s unrestrained attacks could derail the ongoing coalition talks between MDC-T and PDP ahead of next year’s general elections.
“We, as MDC-T, don’t speak about other opposition party members, but our sole target is Zanu PF,” Sibanda said.
“We are afraid that this isn’t our culture to tear each other apart. All opposition parties need each other.”
Hlalo was fired from MDC-T after he challenged the party’s decision to endorse Gift Banda as Bulawayo provincial chairperson.
“We ask PDP to rein him (Hlalo) and order him to stop attacking other compatriots in the struggle for self-determination and total liberation from the chains of bondage of Zanu PF,” Sibanda said.
“We hope Senator Hlalo’s party, the PDP, will rein him in and stop him from targeting other opposition parties but the ruling party, Zanu PF for destroying the economy and livelihoods of Zimbabweans.”
MDC-T spokesperson, Obert Gutu described Hlalo’s utterances as “nonsense and absolute trash”.
“The enemy of the people of Zimbabwe is the Zanu PF regime and certainly not the MDC-T councillors and MPs,” Gutu said.
“I suspect that Hlalo, who is my uncle, is just bitter and a very frustrated man. He will cool down with time.”
The MDC-T spokesperson also rapped PDP secretary-general, Gorden Moyo, for labelling MDC-T councillors as corrupt.
Gutu said the former State Enterprises and Parastatals minister was the least qualified to attack Tsvangirai, as he earned his Cabinet post courtesy of the MDC-T leader.
“He was a minister of government in the inclusive government courtesy of the kindness and benevolence of Morgan Tsvangirai,” he said.
“He knows that the alpha and omega of corruption is the Zanu PF regime. He should shut up.”
MDC-T secretary-general, Douglas Mwonzora said: “We are sick and tired of noise from little people in little parties hungry for attention.”
What is your problem MDC, you are becoming too trivial.
why are you saying this jim jones.
So corruption within MDC-T ranks should be ignored and not talked about? Stifling debate on corruption because one is in the opposition is wrong and akin to drinking poison.There should be no sacred cows in the fight against corruption.To Mr Gutu, instead of shouting Hlalo down, ask him for evidence so that you can weed out these corrupt councilors in time.
Yes. Matson Hlalo does not deserve the attention you are giving him. You are playing into his unprincipled hands. Unprincipled because the guy have joined and been expelled by every party that has ever been formed in Zimbabwe. He does not care about the ideology of the party he is joining, only that it gives him a leadership position and candidature for elected office.
The MDC-T must not pretend that those who are corrupt are only in ZANU PF. Let him provide the evidence the party of excellency must then act. You lose voted by only targeting the ruling party. We all know ZANU PF is corrupt but those in opposition parties can also be corrupt. To talk about being in the inclusive government is neither here nor there. He qualified to be appointed minister. period.
By the way those who have done studies in political science will tell you that during the first year you learn that politics is who gets what, when and how. Ask Prof. Eldred Masunungure