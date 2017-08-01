Chitiyo off to Tunisia

CAPS United forward Ronald “Rooney” Chitiyo is on the verge of sealing his move to Tunisian side Sfax, with reports suggesting that he was now just waiting for medicals.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions’ chief executive Cuthbert Chitima said Chitiyo’s deal was as good as done.

“His (Chitiyo’s) deal is almost done, as he is now waiting for medicals. He was supposed to have gone there last week on Thursday, but the airline he was supposed to use demanded that he obtains a visa before he travels,” he said.

“But when we went there for our African Champions League match against Al Ahly Tripoli, we got our visas at the airport in Tunisia. The club had suggested that he travels to Tunisia and obtain his visa on entry.

“So what is just left are those papers for the deal to be finalised. The club was travelling and wanted him to link up with others before the weekend, but due to the delays they said he could come when the rest of the squad has returned to their base.”

The club has since sent another air ticket for Chitiyo to travel to Tunisia on Saturday.

Chitiyo caught the eye of Sfax during their African Champions League Group B showdown against Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya at the Stade Taieb Mhiri in Sfax.

Although, the Zimbabwean champions were overpowered 4-2 in that encounter, Chitiyo’s contribution, which saw him scoring one of the best goals in the tournament, did not go unnoticed, with Sfax reported to have concluded he was the kind of player they were looking for.

The Caps United midfielder was conspicuous by his absence at training yesterday, as the Green Machine prepared for the trip to Bulawayo, where they face inform Chicken Inn at Luveve Stadium tomorrow.

They are scheduled to make the trip to Bulawayo this afternoon ahead of the match.

With creative midfielder Tafadzwa “Fire” Rusike, defender Justice Jangano and goalkeeper Edmore “Zikeeper” Sibanda battling to recover from injuries, the Green Machine will be a weakened side.

However, they welcome back former captain Stephen Makatuka, who returns after a short spell with South African National First Division side AmaZulu.

Caps United will be looking to recover after picking just a point in three matches since their return from the African Champions League, having lost to Yadah FC and drawn against Shabanie, before their 3-2 defeat to Harare City at the weekend.

The Green Machine are third from the bottom with a measly 14 points, having played just 12 matches in the league due to their involvement in the African Champions League.

Their success story in the African safari, in which they reached the group stage for the first time in history, has seen several of their players attracting interest from foreign clubs, with Ronald Pfumbidzai and Abbas Amidu also set to leave.