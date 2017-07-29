Bulawayo City seek double over Chicken inn

SPURRED by the midweek win over Highlanders, Bulawayo City are hoping to beat Chicken Inn again and steer clear from the relegation zone when the two sides clash in yet another Bulawayo derby at Luveve Stadium tomorrow.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

New signing, Ishmael Wadi, who joined City from FC Platinum, was in top form against Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium on Thursday and coach Mandla Mpofu is confident his boys will pick up from where they left and complete a double over the former champions.

Bulawayo City beat Chicken Inn 2-1 in the reverse fixture at BF.

“We played very well yesterday (Thursday) and we are not going to respect Chicken Inn, but it is going to be an uphill task,” Mpofu said. “Chicken Inn have been doing well, and they are a side that is gunning for the championship. We know they are better than us, but we are playing every game in the second half of the season as if it’s a final because we want to stay in the Premier Soccer League next year. It’s good that we beat Highlanders.

That win is a good motivator and Sunday we play in another derby, where we have to continue from where we left.”

But it is not going to be easy for Bulawayo City, as Chicken Inn gaffer, Rahman Gumbo wants to stay within the leading pack, as the Gamecocks are perched on the third spot, two points behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum, who beat Black Rhinos 4-2 in Harare on Thursday.

On second and also two points behind Ngezi Platinum are FC Platinum, who look set to pick up maximum points from struggling Bantu Rovers, when the two sides clash at Luveve Stadium today.

FC Platinum, with new signings Mkhokheli Dube, Ali Sadiki and Takesure Chinyama are on cloud nine after completing a double over Dynamos, with a 3-1 win at Mandava on Wednesday.

Bantu Rovers, who lost Bukhosi Sibanda and Obriel Chirinda to Ubuntu Cape Town FC in mid-season, were on the receiving end, losing their 13th match of the season to Chicken Inn at Luveve on Wednesday.

Among the top teams also two points behind Ngezi Platinum are How Mine, who will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways today against troubled Tsholotsho at Dulivhadzimu after being held to a goalless draw by ZPC Kariba at Luveve on Wednesday.

Fixtures

Today: Bantu Rovers v FC Platinum (Luveve), Tsholotsho v How Mine (Dulivhadzimo), ZPC Kariba v Yadah (Nyamhunga), Harare City v Caps United (Rufaro)

Tomorrow: Shabanie Mine v Highlanders (Maglas), Dynamos v Triangle (Rufaro), Chicken Inn v Bulawayo City (Luveve), Chapungu v Black Rhinos (Ascot), Ngezi Platinum v Hwange (Baobab)