Bosso, DeMbare set for Botswana tourney

HIGHLANDERS and Dynamos players taking part in a four-team Supa Power Cup in Botswana have been promised 5 000 pula (about $500) each in appearance fees for the tournament that will be held at Francistown Sports Complex on August 19.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Highlanders will take on Mochudi Centre Chiefs while Dynamos will clash with Tafic Sporting Club in the semi-finals before the final to be played on the same day.

The draw was held in Francistown last week.

Joy Setshedi founder of Joy Foundation, the organisers of the tournament, was in Bulawayo yesterday for the launch of the competition in Zimbabwe.

“We don’t have prize money. We hope that next year we will have, we are negotiating with the sponsor. What we have is appearance fees, which will be 5 000 pula per player. Only selected players and the technical team are the ones that will be paid appearance fees,” Setshedi said.

The organisers have promised to disburse the appearance fees before the tournament.

Fans from the four clubs will be responsible for the selection of the players that will take part in the tournament through a short message service (SMS) platform and the organisers are still in talks with a mobile network provider for the services.

Yesterday’s launch at the School of Hospitality and Tourism at the Bulawayo Polytechnic was attended by representatives from the four clubs.

Highlanders were represented by acting chairman, Modern Ngwenya while Graham Mafoko, Dynamos’ marketing and sponsorship executive, represented the Harare giants.

Mochudi Centre Chiefs and Tafic’s chairpersons, Chris Molomo and Bushy Moswate were alsio in attendance.

Highlanders and Dynamos have been cleared by Zifa to take part in the tournament.

Bulawayo mayor, Martin Moyo was the guest of honour yesterday, at the second launch of the tournament.