Police boss Matibiri’s impostor arrested

A MATIBIRI family member yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing allegations of impersonating Police Deputy Commissioner-General Innocent Matibiri.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Dominic Murefu Matibiri (36) of Musiiwa village under Chief Zvimba, pleaded not guilty when he appeared before magistrate Josephine Sande and was remanded in custody to August 10.

It is the State’s case that sometime in July this year, the complainant in the matter, Chief Superintendent Edmore Bakayidza, who is stationed at Harare traffic headquarters, received a phone call from Dominic, who introduced himself as the deputy commissioner.

The State further alleges Dominic told Bakayidza that he had called him to discuss an issue pertaining to his nephew, Constable Peter Gondo, a traffic officer, who had been transferred from Harare to ZRP Dotito.

It is alleged Dominic told Bakayidza that his nephew had recently married and it was not proper to move him from Harare, leaving his new wife.

The State alleges on July 24, Bakayidza received correspondence from the police chief clerk of Harare province, following up on why Gondo had not reported at his new station since he had been transferred.

It is said Bakayidza then phoned Matibiri who wanted to discuss Gondo’s issue, but the deputy commissioner said he did not want to clash with subordinates who had transferred the constable.

Instead Matibiri instructed Bakayidza to tell Gondo to report at his new base on the same day.

On the same day, Dominic phoned a Constable Mvuvu, who had arrested Marime and impounded his two vehicles. It is alleged Dominic pretended to be the deputy commissioner and allegedly victimised the policeman and demanded the release of the vehicle.

Mvuvu then requested the deputy commissioner’s number, which he knew, but then he was given one that did not belong to Matibiri.

Mvuvu then contacted the deputy commissioner enquiring about the issue and the latter denied any knowledge of it, leading to Dominic’s arrest.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.