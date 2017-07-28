Emtee, Mpho Popps headline Shoko festival

Multi-award winning hip hop artiste Emtee and top South African comedian Mpho Popps are set to headline the Seventh Edition of the Shoko Festival scheduled to run from September 29 to October 2 in Harare.

BY ARTS REPORTER

Alongside the international acts will be dancehall chanter Souljah Love and hip hop stars Simba Tagz, ExQ, Takura and Cal_vin.

Emtee will be performing on the festival opening night at the Harare Museum of Human Sciences, while Mpho Popps would take to the stage during the Shoko comedy programme the following day.

One of the organisers, Chenge Nyagweta, said this year’s festival, running under the theme YOUtopia, will thrill audiences.

“This year’s festival theme is YOUtopia and the idea behind this is for audiences to find their joy and discover their own personal utopia amidst the amazing vibe that will be in Shoko Festival 2017,” she said in a statement.

She added that the main festival venue will be a vibrant creative space with diverse programming on September 29 and 30 with markets, installations, workshops and children’s activities.

Nyagweta said the festival would also return to its second home, Chitungwiza, for the popular Peace in the Hood Concert.

Other international artistes to be expected at the festival this year are UK artiste DJ Yoda, a hip hop turntablist, and Norway spoken word musicians Taro Cooper and Julian Sommerfeld, who will be coming through as part of the Spoken Word Exchange programme between Shoko Festival and Oslo Afro Arts Festival.

The Shoko Festival is proving to be one of the country’s fastest-growing international festivals and has established itself as a major event on the country’s annual arts calendar.