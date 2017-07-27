Double Platinum

FC PLATINUM . . . . (1) 3

Dynamos . . . . . . (1) 1

FC Platinum came from a goal down to beat Dynamos at Mandava Stadium yesterday, to complete a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League double over the Harare giants.

BY MUKUDZEI CHINGWERE

However, goals by Kelvin Moyo, Rodwell Chinyengetere and former Dynamos star, Bret Amidu made sure that the home side collected maximum points, in a victory that takes them to the top of the log standings with 32 points.

FC Platinum coach, Norman Mapeza was happy that his side collected maximum points, but admitted they still needed to improve despite the additions he made to the squad in the past few weeks.

“We played well and we responded very well to get the points. The new players have acquainted themselves well with the team and they did very well,” he said.

“Our win is as a result of team effort and not individual efforts. But again, I am not happy with the way we conceded that goal. We need to improve on that.”

His opposite number, Lloyd Mutasa, who was missing his influential duo of skipper, Ocean Mushure and Christian Ntouba, said the hosts were aided by match officials.

“I think football should be played on an even field and this match was not played on an even field,” he said.

“At times, it is difficult to assess your weaknesses as a team if the game is influenced by the things you do not have control over. I do not usually like to comment about the officiating and the things that I do not have control over.”

Dynamos had been on song in the last matches and were expected to carry that momentum into yesterday’s match.

They dominated the early stages of the match and were duly rewarded when Macheke rose to direct a cross from former Soccer Star of the Year Denver Mukamba past keeper, Petros Mhari.

The miners were without star midfielder Gerald Takwara, who was rested following a gruelling schedule with the Warriors, and the gamble almost backfired for the hosts, who were struggling in midfield with Winston Mhango and Chinyengetere looking lethargic early on.

Mapeza named new men Ali Sadiki and Mkhokheli Dube in the starting line-up, while Takesure Chinyama started on the bench and it was the former, who made the telling contributiion, providing an assist for Moyo’s equaliser.

Chinyengetere then turned the match on its head five minutes before full-time, when he headed home a cross from Raphael Mudhuviwa after some hesitant marking by the visitors’ defence.

Amidu added gloss to the scoreline in added time when he picked up the pieces from Chinyama’s hustle to fire beyond DeMbare goalie Tonderai Mateyaunga.

The Zvishavane-based side won the reverse fixture 1-0 in Harare through a hotly-contested penalty, but Dynamos appeared well on course to mete revenge when Tawanda Macheke found the target in the ninth minute

Teams

FC Platinum: P Mhari, K Moyo, E Moyo, I Nekati, R Mudhuviwa, W Mhango, B Amidu, R Chinyengetere, A Sadiki (T Chinyama, 71’), C Sibanda (G Mbweti 83), M Dube (N Makumbe, 90+3’)

Dynamos: T Mateyaungwa, C Rusere, P Makaha, L Zvasiya, O Mwerahari, T Chipunza, G Saunyama, C Kapupurika (T Sadiki, 66’), D Mukamba (V Ndaba, 82’), T Macheke, E Mandiranga (M Mambare, 56’)