Zim U-19s stalk Windies in must-win tie

THE Zimbabwe Under-19 cricket team will be looking to bounce back from Sunday’s 39-run defeat and level the series against world champions West Indies in the second of a three-match Youth One-Day International series at Peterhouse School in Marondera today.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Zimbabwe need to win at all costs to remain in contention for the series, as they bid to revenge the controversial Under-19 World Cup “Mankad” defeat in Bangladesh last year.

The hosts stuttered in the first ODI three days ago, failing to chase down a 212 target, bundled out for 172 at Harare Sports Club.

Bowling coach, Prosper Utseya says the team has been working on the shortcomings from the previous encounter and is keen to win today and wrap up the series.

“Our main target is to win the series, which is why we have to make sure we win the match tomorrow at all costs. We are also looking for some big individual performances from most of our players as we prepare for next year’s World Cup,” the former Zimbabwe skipper told NewsDaySport yesterday.

“We had a meeting after our defeat in the first ODI just to highlight the areas we need to improve. We have been working ever since and the boys are very keen to win tomorrow and also the series.”

Zimbabwe fell agonisingly short of knocking West Indies out of the Under-19 World Cup, needing three runs going into the last over, before Richard Ngarava was “Mankaded” by all-rounder Keemo Paul.

West Indies went on to lift the cup.

Utseya revealed that the technical team would make a number of changes to the team that lost in Harare.

All-rounder, Liam Roche, batting down the order, scored a frantic 54 runs in Zimbabwe’s futile chase, while top order batsman, Ryan Murray and skipper, managed 40 runs.

Tinotenda Jakachira was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 27, as Frank Mwaita claimed two vital scalps for 37 runs.