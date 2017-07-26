Prince Dube off to SuperSport

HIGHLANDERS are on the verge of losing yet another striker, as Prince Dube left the country yesterday to be assessed by South African Premier Soccer League side SuperSport United.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Sources at Highlanders confirmed that the youthful striker was not at training yesterday and had left for South Africa.

“His papers are being done at the office and he is going to South Africa today (yesterday). He is going to SuperSport,” one source said.

Another could only confirm that Dube was not at training.

“I cannot confirm his departure, but what I can tell you is that he is not at training today,” the other source said.

Highlanders chief executive officer, Nhlanhla Dube’s mobile phone was not reachable and he was not in the office at the time of going to print.

The 20-year-old Warriors striker has been on the radar of a couple of South African Premiership sides with scouts from Ajax Cape Town having followed the player’s progress in Zimbabwe in the last games of the first half of the season and at the Cosafa tournament in South Africa.

Dube will miss the Castle Lager Premier Soccer tie against Bulawayo City at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

If he signs with SuperSport, Highlanders would have lost the third striker in mid-season after Roderick Mutuma joined Yadah FC, while Equatorial Guinea’s Manuel Esono Obiang Buale had his contract terminated.

The young striker, who joined Highlanders in 2015, scored six goals for Highlanders last year and this year he has already reached last term’s total only halfway through the season.

He is four goals shy of the leading scorer, Bukhosi Sibanda, who has since joined South African National First Division Side Ubuntu Cape Town FC.

SuperSport United are home to former Warriors vice-captain, Kaitano Tembo, who is assistant coach to Erick Tinkler, as well as Warriors left-back, Onisomor Bhasera.

The 2016 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Rookie of the Year will try his luck at SuperSport, who ended the 2016-2017 Premiership season fifth, 12 points behind winners, Bidvest Wits.