Machena thrills in debut show

CHIRIKURE Chirikure and the Machena Band did not disappoint when they staged their inaugural performance at the Volt Night Club in Harare on Friday night following the official launch of their debut album, Musoro.

BY CALVIN MAHACHI

The fusion of mbira rhythms and guitar melodies produced a unique sound that saw the audience at the show putting on their dancing shoes.

The band manager, Daniel Maphosa, said it took them a long time to stage a live show after the album launch on June 29 because they could not find a convenient venue.

“After successfully launching our album Musoro in June this year, we faced challenges to have convenient venues because they were already booked,” he said.

Maphosa, however, said they did not sit on their laurels, but used the time to perfect their work.

Human rights activist Okay Machisa, who is also part of the outfit, said the support shown by the audience “People came out in their numbers for our first show and considering that we are new in the industry, we have managed to attract a lot of people,” he said.

“This inspired us and we would like to export our music outside the country as we want Zimbabweans abroad to enjoy music from home. We already have more shows line-up both locally and internationally,” he said.

Chirikure said their music was inspired by real-life situations in contemporary society.

“As artistes, we don’t just wake up and sing our music is inspired by the society. We always sing about society and this will see us through to the next level in the coming years,” he said.

Chirikure promised their fans another album and a four-track DVD before the end of the year.

“We are currently working on a four-track DVD and we are also looking forward to launch another album before the end of this year and the album is already there,” he said.

Other artistes, who performed at the show were Faith “Zawadi” Jori Nyamasvisva and Maungira Enharira, Albert Nyathi and BaShupi.