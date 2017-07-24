Downs getting bellyful of Billiat

PRETORIA — Star Mamelodi Sundowns forward Khama Billiat stands accused of a litany of misdemeanours by the club.

The Sunday Times has uncovered that club president Patrice Motsepe and coach Pitso Mosimane have been advised to get rid of the errant Zimbabwe international.

Multiple well-placed sources at the club have said that Billiat has on numerous occasions arrived at the club base in Chloorkop under the influence of alcohol and often falls foul of the law because of his reckless lifestyle.

Sundowns have put a lid on Billiat’s wayward ways because both Motsepe and Mosimane have a soft spot for him.

In a bid to keep him on the straight and narrow, the technical team includes Billiat in match squads even though he is not part of the selected team so they can keep a close eye on him.

Billiat is accused of:

Arriving at training on numerous occasions under the influence of alcohol.

Being involved in a fight with bouncers at a popular Rosebank nightclub.

Club officials have bailed him out on numerous occasions at the police station after he was arrested for domestic violence and drinking and driving.

The body corporate at the luxury estate where he stays in Kyalami have lodged many complaints about noise as a result of his party lifestyle.

Fighting with security officials at Loftus after he arrived at the venue as a non-playing member “in a drunken state”.

This is the incident that prompted the technical team to force him to attend camp even when he is not part of the playing squad.

He is not resting enough and on one night early this year he was robbed of a luxury watch and an undisclosed amount of money at gunpoint at a convenience store in Kyalami after midnight during the week.

The club’s protection of Billiat has infuriated and divided his teammates who have accused the officials of treating him with kid gloves compared to other errant players.

Recently defender Mzikayise Mashaba was suspended and banned from first-team activities after he “substituted” himself at halftime in a 2-2 draw against Baroka FC late last season, a result which probably cost the Brazilians the league title.

“You have certain players who coaches have absolute belief in and they go out of their way to help them, but unfortunately it leaves others disgruntled. They even made Billiat vice-captain to Hlompho Kekana hoping that more responsibility will make him change his ways, but it has not worked and it is very sad.

“At one incident where he fought with bouncers at Kong nightclub in Rosebank he got his leg injured during the fracas, which meant he missed a number of matches. Police were called to the scene but a case was not opened at a police station,” another source said.

“Even at Ajax these things were happening [with Billiat] and Sundowns officials have spent a lot of time trying to help him,” a source who worked with Billiat at the Urban Warriors, said.

Billiat denied any wrong behaviour on his part while adding that he does not know why the club takes him to camp even when he is not part of the playing squad.

“I have not done any of the things that people are saying against me. On the issue of going to camp even when I am not playing, the club can answer that one because I don’t know why,” he said this week.

Sundowns spokesperson Thulani Thuswa said: “On the player’s personal life, the club cannot comment. But on issues relating to him and the club we normally deal with them internally,” — Sunday Times