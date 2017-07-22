Durban July: A cultural extravaganza that surpasses expectations

I HAVE been attending the Vodacom Durban July since 2014, but I can assure you, South Africa’s coastal city of Durban will never run dry for it always has something great to offer.

From the scenic views of the Indian Ocean to the fanfare associated with a flurry of events lined up in the merrymaking week, the jamboree that comes during the first weekend of every July is a must-attend.

It is just more than horse racing and this explains why every road will be leading to Durban for the premier event.

“The city will pull all stops to ensure that we deliver a spectacle of an event, one that will surpass even our expectations,” Durban Tourism marketing manager, Melusi Khumalo, said before this year’s premier horse racing event.

“The Vodacom Durban July is one the city’s signature events whereby our visitors get to experience our warm hospitality, unique and an array of entertainment experiences. The city has lined up a line of festivities.”

Indeed, the thoroughbed horseracing event has been a major boost to tourism in Durban with this year’s event attended by over 55 000 visitors, according to Khumalo.

The event has established a reputation of living up to its billing. But for most people, it the attraction is not only the horseracing.

“Durban July brings together a variety of spectators from sports fanatics, particularly horse racing lovers to those who like fashion from all over the globe,” Khumalo said.

Outside the Durban July, I have had an opportunity to visit the city’s attraction centres that include Ushaka Marine World which lies on the shores of the ocean, Indanda Township, where the house in which Indian political philosopher Mahatma Gandhi lived is located, and Ohlange Institute where the first African National Congress president John Dube’s grave lies.

This is also the place where the first black South African President Nelson Mandela cast his vote in the elections that ended apartheid under the watchful eye of Jacob Zuma.

There is also the Durban Botanic Gardens and beaches where we enjoyed horse riding and boat cruises to the deep waters of the Indian Ocean.

But it was PheZulu Safari Lodge and Eyadini that presented the memorable experiences that would continue playing back in someone’s mind for a lifetime.

At PheZulu, we were welcomed by Zulu traditional dancers and taken down to the Zulu courtship history and exhilarating traditional dances before touring crocodile and snake farms.

It was interesting to know how Zulu men would spend their time hiding at water sources ready to pounce on girls, with one man being able to marry as many wives as possible as long as he had the 11 cows required as bride price and two more for the marriage ceremonies.

A bar in the tent, a unique structure welcomed us at Eyadini Lounge. Music piercing the air, with long queues of revellers trying to find their way in, the place was more than just a bar, but also a fashion show.

The main event, the thoroughbred horse racing at Granville race course was more than race horsing. It presented designers with an opportunity to showcase their new designs as revellers took to the dance floor waiting for the main event.

“It is not only about the horse racing, it is a cultural event as well. We try to have as many exciting events as possible that include after parties. That is why the event’s profile is always on the rise,” Khumalo said.

The Vodacom Durban July is fun, its after party lights up the whole city. If only our own Castle Tankard, OK Grand Challenge and Harare carnival could work on drawing so many revellers to boost Zimbabwe tourism.

The events should not focus on the local market, but go international, so that like the Durban July, all roads should lead to Harare.