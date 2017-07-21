Shot in the arm for Masvingo flood victims

MASVINGO — Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe has donated $121 000 worth of foodstuffs, blankets and roofing materials to at least 175 families affected by floods during the past rainy season.

By Tatenda Chitagu

Company human resources director Fred Nyangwe yesterday presented the donation to Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Shuvai Mahofa’s office.

Each of the affected families received food hampers consisting of 40kg mealie meal, beans, sugar, cooking oil, salt, soap, matches and blankets, while 16 schools received roofing materials worth $111 877.

“Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe continues to participate in the development of its surrounding communities by contributing to those economies through a robust socio-economic development programme. It is our hope that this donation will go a long way in alleviating the many challenges faced by the flood victims,” Nyangwe said.

Mahofa, in a speech read on her behalf by her office’s director Kudakwashe Machako, said the gesture demonstrated “good corporate citizenry” by Tongaat Hulett.

“The response goes a long way in strengthening the relationship between the government and the corporate world in matters that require a holistic, multi-stakeholder and inter-sectorial approach…The corporate world remains critical in the civil protection value chain,” she said.

Tongaat Hulett also pledged to do markings for the 100km road linking Ngundu and Chiredzi.

Recently, President Robert Mugabe ordered top Zanu PF officials and senior civil servants who invaded Tongaat Hulett’s sugarcane plots to vacate the plantations.