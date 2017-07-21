Matsito back on stage

VETERAN sungura musician, Tedious Matsito, is back on the stage after having gone off the radar for some time due to illness.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Matsito, who fronts the legendary Ngwenya Brothers, suffered a stroke in December last year while on tour in South Africa which resulted in speech complications after his facial nerve was affected by a stroke.

The Gede Mwana hitmaker had to undergo therapy. After receiving therapy at a local medical centre, the musician has found his way back to the stage and is now doing live shows.

Matsito told NewsDay yesterday that he was now singing again although he was still undergoing therapy.

“I am now doing live shows. I can sing fluently though I am still recovering. Last week I was in Matepatepa for a live show and I am looking forward to more live performances in the coming week,” he said.

Matsito has since performed in Triangle, Chiredzi and Jerera as he seeks to renew his romance with his fans that have been deprived of his shows following the ailment.

His wife Patience confirmed the singer is back on track.

“I want to thank God that he is now singing again. He can go for six hours on stage and this weekend he is holding shows on Friday and Saturday in Matepatepa, Bindura,” she said.