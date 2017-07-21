Ingutsheni inmate allegedly kills mate over smoking

AN Ingutsheni mental health hospital inmate in Bulawayo allegedly attacked and killed a fellow inmate after he exposed him to the sister-in-charge for smuggling tobacco cigarettes into the rooms, the court heard this week.

BY SILAS NKALA

This was heard by a Bulawayo magistrate, Tinashe Tashaya, on Tuesday when Bulisani Sibanda appeared before the court charged with murder.

He was not asked to plead to the charge and was remanded in custody to August 8.

The court was told that on October 22, 2015, Sibanda and the now deceased Chrispen Mguni were at Ingutsheni Hospital Khumalo Ward where they were kept under locked doors.

It is alleged that Mguni told a sister who was on duty in the ward that Sibanda had smuggled tobacco and matches into the room, which is not allowed by the institution.

The sister then searched Sibanda and recovered the tobacco and matches which she took away.

This angered Sibanda who confronted Mguni and assaulted him with fists as well as kicking him. Mguni bled through the mouth, nose and ears as a result of the assault.

Some inmates started to bang the doors of the room to alert the authorities of the assault.

Nurses rushed to the room and found Mguni lying down. They took him to the treatment room where a doctor attended to him before he was transferred to the United Bulawayo Hospital. He was admitted until November 26 when he passed on.

Sibanda was taken to Mlondolozi Prison where he is kept.